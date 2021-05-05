Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $133.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

TRRSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.65. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

