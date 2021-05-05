Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 30th

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.3%.

TRN stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

