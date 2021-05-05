Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 31,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,434,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

TRIL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

