Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,635 ($21.36). Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,411.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

