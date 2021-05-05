TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.