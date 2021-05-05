TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

