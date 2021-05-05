Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 278,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,467,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

