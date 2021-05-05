Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,275,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,467,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

