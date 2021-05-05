Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,803 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,500 call options.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 67,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,038. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

