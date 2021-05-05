Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 11.6%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shares shot up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Town and Country Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Town and Country Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

