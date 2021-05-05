Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.31

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$105.31 and last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 62670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

