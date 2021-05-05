Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.31

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$105.31 and last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 62670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIH. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

