Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.64

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 18817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,410,676. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.