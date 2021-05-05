Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,178 shares of company stock worth $48,410,676 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

