Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 878,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,410,676. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

