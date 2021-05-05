TLW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,283 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 460,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. 135,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,348. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.