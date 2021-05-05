Tidewater (TDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDW opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Tidewater has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $525.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

