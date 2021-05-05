Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thomson Reuters traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 6856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

