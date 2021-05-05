TheStreet Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to “C”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. 250,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,068. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

