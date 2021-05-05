Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TBPH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 173,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,293. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.
In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
