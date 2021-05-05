Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TBPH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 173,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,293. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

