The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Western Union also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.97.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

