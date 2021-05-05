The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 320,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.