The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider John Heasley Sells 2,117 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62).
John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of The Weir Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).
Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,859.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,840.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.44. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.
