The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider John Heasley Sells 2,117 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62).

John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of The Weir Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,859.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,840.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.44. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

