The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.12. 15,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.18. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

