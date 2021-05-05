The Middleby (MIDD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect The Middleby to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Middleby to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.