The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 248.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 80,902 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

