The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

