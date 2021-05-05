The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

