The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 167,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,979. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

