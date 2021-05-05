The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The Kroger worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

