The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $330.65

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $330.65 and last traded at $330.09, with a volume of 35569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

