The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE THG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.53. 242,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,277. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

