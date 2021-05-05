The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,547.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,428.82.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,477.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,007.17 and a one year high of $1,524.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,422.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,242.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 80.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

