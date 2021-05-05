The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Up 7%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.41. 188,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,771,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other The Gap news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,628 shares of company stock valued at $14,100,141 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

