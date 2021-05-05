The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $48,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

