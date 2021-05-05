The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider John Demsey Sells 1,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $296,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EL traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 184.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.53.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.