The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider John Demsey Sells 1,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $296,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EL traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 184.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.53.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

