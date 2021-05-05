The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid acquired 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Community Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Community Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Community Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCFC stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The Community Financial has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.00.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities research analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.