The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,926,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $232.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

