The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. 289,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,926,988. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

