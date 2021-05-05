The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

