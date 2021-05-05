The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

NYSE CC traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The Chemours has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

