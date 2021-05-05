The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee Sells 2,639 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kewsong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

