The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 84.32. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,332 shares of company stock worth $5,155,052 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

