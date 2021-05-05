The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ANDE stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 6,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Andersons by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

