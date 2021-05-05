The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 168,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.00 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.