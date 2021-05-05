Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,853 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,088 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.