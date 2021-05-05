Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,853 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,088. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.53. 181,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

