Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.22 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.71. 10,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,165. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,146 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

