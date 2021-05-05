Tether (USDT) Market Cap Achieves $52.85 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Tether has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion and $200.38 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 54,446,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 52,837,670,970 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

