Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Tesla by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $673.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $648.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.61, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $687.23 and its 200-day moving average is $660.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

